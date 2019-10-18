Telegraph staff reports
Two area individuals and a business are among the state recipients of the ServeNebraska Step Forward Awards.
They are among the nearly 30 honorees selected by Gov. Pete Ricketts for their significant volunteer contributions.
The award ceremony will be Oct. 25 at Quarry Oaks Club in Ashland. Volunteers were selected across 10 categories.
Sutherland teenager Molly Kammerer is among the local honorees for her youth leadership endeavors.
The 15-year-old sophomore is involved in sports, drama, student council and TeamMates at Sutherland High School and is a member of the academic honor roll. A member of the National FFA honor choir, Kammerer has performed the national anthem at several Memorial Day programs, played taps on her trumpet with the color guard and helped with flag-retirement ceremonies.
Kammerer also has assisted with the local food pantry and helped deliver supplies for it.
Chuck Scripter of North Platte is being honored for his national service.
He has been a member of the Ready to Serve Volunteer Program for 22 years and a literacy volunteer for the past two, helping students to improve their reading skills.
Scripter also volunteers with the Red Cross disaster team, Habitat for Humanity, Kiwanis, incarceration counseling and Community Connections.
Wolf Auto of Ogallala is highlighted for the small auto business’s volunteer efforts.
CEO Dave Wolf and his employees volunteer in service organizations and host numerous fundraising events to benefit the community.
During the floods in the state last spring, Wolf Auto provided semi loads of cleaning supplies and hay. Wolf recently donated a mobile home to a Fremont family.
This is the fifth year of the Step Forward honors, and former governor and U.S. senator Ben Nelson and his wife, Diane, will receive the inaugural Jamesena Moore “Making a Difference” Award, named in honor of the founding ServeNebraska commissioner. As governor, Ben Nelson established the Nebraska Commission for National and Community Service. Diane Nelson chaired the initial governor’s conference on volunteerism.
Dr. Tom and Nancy Osborne will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for their commitment to mentoring youths through the TeamMates program.
Those interested in more information on the awards can visit serve.nebraska.gov.
