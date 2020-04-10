The Westfield Businesss Association has provided some assistance to 20 North Platte households for the Easter weekend.
The individual merchants in the shopping center combined efforts to provide holiday baskets — consisting of both food items and gifts — to 10 students and their families at both Cody and Jefferson elementary schools.
“Our biggest thing is that we are trying to give somebody hope, even more this year,” said Alyssa Fabik, the media specialist with the Westfield Business Association. “We are letting (the families) know that somebody is thinking about them. During Thanksgiving and Christmas, a lot of people think about giving.
“Easter, in most years, gets a little bit forgotten,” Fabik said. “That’s why we picked it.”
Each basket included ham, potatoes and eggs, as well as jelly beans and peeps, among other contributed items.
“Some (merchants) donate money that is used for items to get bought and others donate actual products,” Fabik said.
The baskets were collected by staff members of the two elementary schools on Thursday to then be delivered to the individual families.
Fabik said the Easter basket project has been held for roughly the past decade.
Cody Elementary was selected as it is the Westfield Shopping Center’s partnering school. Cody students will volunteer time at the center for various projects including cleaning up trash around the buildings at Westfield.
The merchants then provide support for the elementary at various times throughout the academic year as well.
Fabik said Jefferson was selected this year as part of the program’s rotation of North Platte school buildings.
Fabik said the individual school’s select the families that receive the baskets.
