Westfield businesses collect $300, fill 4 carts with donated groceries for Salvation Army food pantry

The Westfield Business Association’s recently completed “Share the Love Food Drive” provided a boost for the North Platte Salvation Army food pantry.
The drive Feb. 7-21 resulted in monetary donations of $300 used to purchase food.
In addition, four grocery carts were filled with food donations. Gary’s Super Foods prepared 270 bags, each holding about $10 worth of groceries, for people to purchase.
The donations came from the carts and food baskets placed in eight Westfield businesses during the drive: NebraskaLand National Bank’s Westfield branch, Orr’s Dry Cleaning, Westfield Hallmark and Floral, Jordan Boston State Farm, Chiropractic Wellness Center, Bible Supplies and Westfield Gary’s Super Foods.
“We know the community is usually very generous,” said Alyssa Fabik, the media specialist with the Westfield Business Association. “Sometimes it is just knowing where and how to donate. We were pretty sure that we would see a good turnout.”
It was the first multiple-day food drive that the Westfield Business Association has attempted. The organization has worked with the Salvation Army before with a coat drive and with a “Christmas in the Neighborhood” project in November.
The joint venture was in response to the North Platte Chamber of Commerce & Development Corp.’s call to help replenish the Salvation Army food pantry. The pantry’s shelves were nearly bare early this month because of an increase in families seeking assistance.
The shortage was met by other businesses in the community as well. Hunt’s Construction and Roofing Co. donated $1,000 worth of food, and that donation was matched by Gary’s Super Foods.
In addition, Gateway Realty, Jerry Remus Chevrolet and Ashley Home Furniture formed a partnership for a challenge to support the organization.
The three businesses announced their intention to match up to $4,000 in public donations.
