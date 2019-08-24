Wet, cool weather brings large numbers of striped ground crickets

If you’ve stepped outside in central Nebraska anytime after sunset in the past week, you’ve heard and seen a huge influx of crickets.
David Boxler, entomology Extension educator at West Central Research and Extension Center said the crickets that have been so prominent are striped ground crickets. These crickets, a half-inch long and light gray or brown, are different from the usual large, black field crickets that can grow up to an inch and a half in length. Six species of crickets inhabit Nebraska.
“(The cricket) is maturing, and becoming an adult right now, so during the nighttime they will have mating flights,” Boxler said. “Buildings and homes that are brightly lit at night are most likely to attract the highest number of crickets.”
Boxler said this is one of the largest populations seen here in a long time, and the heavy moisture this summer is probably a factor.
“What happens after the male and female mate, which is happening right now, the female will go and find a very loose, damp soil and deposit eggs,” Boxler said. “She can deposit as many as 400 eggs, and they will hatch next May and June and the process will start all over.”
Those large swarms descending after dark on North Platte each night are mating swarms, Boxler said.
“We are normally used to seeing high numbers of the black field cricket,” Boxler said. “It seems to be after you have a period of dry conditions like we saw last summer followed by a moist, cool summer, which we certainly have encountered this summer, you seem to see an increase in these populations.”
Boxler said besides being an annoyance outside the house, the crickets can chew on clothing, draperies and furniture inside, though that doesn’t happen often because crickets usually die quickly indoors. Another potential concern is that when crickets decay they give off a rancid odor, Boxler said.
“The first step in reducing cricket infestations is to reduce outdoor lighting,” Boxler said.
He suggested light bulbs that are not as attractive to insects such as low pressure sodium vapor, yellow incandescent or LED bulbs.
“Exclusion is one of the primary steps that we encourage people to utilize when it comes to keeping insects out,” Boxler said. “That means making sure all the holes in your building or home are caulked well, weather stripping around all doors. Make sure that the threshold weather stripping is in good condition, because crickets often like to go in between the bottom of the door and the threshold.”
The region is also seeing high numbers of seed eating ground beetles, Boxler said.
“They are what we call a good insect,” Boxler said. “They are a good insect, they are a beneficial insect, because a lot of the ground beetles will feed on other insects in Nebraska that cause issues with crops.”
The same things that attract crickets also attract this ground beetle, Boxler said.
“I would encourage people if they would like more information, to contact their local Extension office for recommendations on certain insecticides they could use,” Boxler said.