It’s been such a rough weather year for Nebraska’s highway engineers that they’re behind on completing their annual construction plans.
It’ll be another week or two before the Nebraska Department of Transportation can finish the one- and six-year project list it usually releases in July, Director Kyle Schneweis said at Friday’s Nebraska Highway Commission meeting in North Platte.
The new 2020-25 plan will be published online, Schneweis said, but “it’ll probably be more of a living document” adjusted as NDOT finishes $140 million of road and bridge repairs after the state’s March 14 “bomb cyclone.”
He said only five of the 27 bridges disabled then by flooding remain closed, along with a single mile of the 3,300 miles of highways that were damaged or covered by floodwaters.
“We’re aiming to have the whole system open before the snow flies,” Schneweis told highway commissioners. “That’s our goal.”
With no final 2020 project list available, District 6 Engineer Gary Thayer of North Platte chose to review important current and future west central Nebraska projects during the commission meeting at the Holiday Inn Express.
They included the current truck-scale updates at North Platte’s Interstate 80 weigh stations and plans to widen U.S. Highway 83 in places between Lake Maloney and McCook.
District 6 Commissioner Jim Hawks of North Platte welcomed six fellow commissioners and NDOT staff members to Friday’s meeting. Hawks also serves as North Platte city administrator.
Eric Seacrest, speaking on behalf of the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp., combined praise for NDOT employees and their dedication with pointed reminders of other pressing local highway needs.
“We understand the unique things you’ve faced this year, and you’re absolutely doing the right thing to put your funds where the emergency is,” Seacrest said. “But in the long term, Nebraskans expect equitable treatment in roads.”
Though widening I-80’s Newberry Access overpass has been discussed for years, Seacrest said, the chamber is “very disappointed” that rebuilding North Platte’s east interchange has yet to appear in NDOT’s plans.
With two truck stops, new hotels and the nearby Walmart Distribution Center, the overpass “gets heavy use, especially by large trucks as well as large vehicles,” Seacrest said.
He also urged state roads officials to keep a close eye on the condition of North Platte’s “ones” — the one-way stretches of U.S. 83 on South Jeffers and Dewey streets between downtown and the South Platte River.
NDOT completed reconstruction of Jeffers through downtown in 2016 and laid down fresh asphalt on Jeffers and Dewey between First and Leota streets around the same time, Thayer said.
But reconstruction of the “ones” now won’t begin until at least 2024, he added. The state would finish rebuilding South Jeffers by the end of 2025, take 2026 off and then rebuild South Dewey in 2027 and 2028.
“It’s OK to delay them,” Seacrest said in his presentation, “except don’t delay the funding or construction of those projects before the roads go to hell.”
Thayer said contractors are about a month into the $3 million I-80 weigh station project. Workers are replacing the interstate “weigh-in-motion” scales and sensors in front of both stations and installing fresh concrete on top.
Widening of U.S. 83 south of Lake Maloney will begin to implement a “super-two” design, Thayer said. He and Seacrest both referenced Thursday morning’s fatal two-vehicle wreck in that area in discussing the need for improving the highway.
While U.S. 83 generally will remain a two-lane highway, Thayer said, short passing lanes will be added in one direction or the other about every six to seven miles between North Platte and McCook.
Left-turn lanes also will be added where needed, and the four-lane U.S. 83 stretch south of North Platte may be extended a short distance past its end at Lake Maloney School and West North Lake Road, Thayer said.
Having U.S. 83’s transition to four lanes there presents “just too many decisions for inexperienced drivers,” he said.
Seacrest also asked Highway Commission members to think about eventually adding an I-80 interchange somewhere west of North Platte.
A west interchange at Buffalo Bill Avenue was discussed for decades before that street’s south extension was finished in 2010 and 2011 with an I-80 overpass but no interchange.
North Platte has only seven roads into and out of town, Seacrest said. Since the Union Pacific Railroad hauls hazardous materials, an explosion — should one happen — “might overwhelm our traffic network with tragic results.”