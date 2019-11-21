Conservation Nebraska will discuss water quality issues in Nebraska during a one-hour session, “What’s In Your Water?” from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today at the North Platte Public Library, 120 W. Fourth St.
Those who attend are invited to bring a sample of water from their home for testing.
Due to a scheduling conflict at the library, tonight’s session will be shorter than originally reported in The Telegraph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.