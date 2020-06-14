What's been done and what's ahead for North Platte's downtown area

Now is the summer of downtown North Platte’s renaissance.
The area’s “renovations in progress” are in high gear as the U.S. National Park Service decides whether to list the proposed “Canteen District” on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Nebraska State Historic Preservation Office voted May 22 to endorse the nomination, which includes 13 full or partial blocks on both sides of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
The park service’s decision should be made in July, said city Planning Administrator Judy Clark.
Motorists should be driving by then over the reset 1916 bricks on a rebuilt East Sixth Street, while workers update water and sewer lines on North Dewey Street and begin reconstruction of East Fifth from Jeffers to Dewey streets.
Meanwhile, the North Platte Downtown Association is finalizing plans for “street and above” streetscaping to follow close on the heels of Paulsen’s “street and below” reconstruction.
Topping it off are the ongoing facelifts on individual buildings that have slowly reshaped the district’s profile since its 1970s “urban renewal” sidewalk awnings were removed in early 2018.
If the weather cooperates, community leaders say, the Canteen District should be both nationally recognized and mostly or fully freshened up for the 2020 holiday season.
“With (the) construction, it’s hard to see the end of it, but the final result will be awesome,” said Sarah Talbott, owner of The Flower Basket in the 1915 Reynolds/Tramp Building and president of the North Platte Downtown Association.
“I’m really excited about it,” said Stephen Granger, a North Platte architect and chairman of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission. “It’s going to provide a new awareness for our downtown.”
What’s been done, and what’s ahead?
Street renovation
The earth underneath North Dewey’s two showcase blocks, from East Fourth to East Sixth, now lies fully exposed for the first time in 104 years with the launch of the $2.81 million “street and below” project’s second half.
As Paulsen Inc. workers reset the bricks on East Sixth that they removed in February, the Cozad firm’s bulldozers pulled up North Dewey’s bricks last week.
Project manager Jed Paulsen says they’ll do the same on East Fifth Street between Jeffers and Dewey once East Sixth is fully reopened. East Fifth’s surface from Dewey to Bailey Avenue was renovated in a 2012 pilot project.
As with the nearly finished three blocks of East Sixth from Jeffers to Chestnut, workers will start by installing higher-capacity, 21st-century water and storm sewer lines. Midlands Contracting Inc. of Kearney is in charge of that part.
Paulsen’s crews then will come back in to rebuild curbs and sidewalks, install concrete parking strips and lay a 6-inch-deep concrete base in the middle for the relaid bricks.
After putting down a layer of sand, workers will reset the bricks and seal them in place with a mixture of concrete and sand.
The final brick intersection at Fifth and Dewey will incorporate a decorative pattern identifying downtown as the Canteen District and paying homage to North Platte’s nearby Union Pacific service canteens in both world wars.
The city has set a November deadline for Paulsen to finish its “street and below” work, but Jed Paulsen said his crews are well on track to meet that deadline.
Their part of the project is being financed by street and utility bonds, which ultimately will be repaid by property taxes. Voters in 2018 turned down a proposed half-cent sales tax for infrastructure that would have been used to help.
Streetscaping
Downtown Association members are working hard on final choices of materials to start Canteen District streetscaping as soon as Paulsen’s progress allows, Talbott said.
Lincoln’s Ochsner Hare & Hare firm helped the association craft its “street and above” vision, which will encompass the entire historic district through new benches, trees, art and changeable LED “festoon lighting,” among other touches.
The plan’s vision for retro-style streetlights will be carried out by Municipal Light & Water, which is expected soon to start installing new lights along the nearly finished East Sixth.
The City Council in February committed up to $500,000 from the Quality Growth Fund to reimburse the association’s project costs.
Its leaders pledged to seek grants to reduce their call on QGF’s dedicated city sales taxes, which could be used as matching funds to secure grants. Applications are being finalized, Talbott said.
Façade projects
Removal of the urban-renewal awnings also set in motion a series of repairs, storefront renovations and retro-influenced signs for the Canteen District’s mostly century-old buildings.
Highlights have included individual storefront awnings, windows and entryways; a stylish storefront combination of modern and historic at Hirschfeld’s in the 1910 Elks Building; and a stunning replica of the “Dixon’s” sign that hung for decades from the 1879 Dixon Building.
This spring saw installation of new awnings on the 1908 Keith Theatre Building, the oldest of former Gov. Keith Neville’s four surviving downtown structures, and extensive renovations to the 1885 Hinman Building for the soon-to-open Cedar Room restaurant.
North Platte’s Condon Signs, which built the Dixon’s “legacy sign” and renovated the 1929 Fox Theatre’s sign last fall, installed the Cedar Room’s mid-1900s-inspired sign just before Dewey’s bricks were taken up last week.
Still more projects are to come.
Nearly all of the $500,000 in QGF matching funds set aside for façade improvements has been committed, said Granger and fellow Historic Preservation Board member Glenn Van Velson.
Tallmon Jewelers will get a new sign as part of a coming facelift, Van Velson said, and the 1907 Hahler Building just north of the Cedar Room is in line for energy-efficient glass replacements and entryway improvements.
Renovations to the 1889 Dickey Building have begun, and Wilkinson Development, whose 1918 Maloney Building storefront on East Fifth echoes the site’s former Woolworth’s store, plans further work on the 1908 Masonic Temple Building.
And the historic commission has approved QGF funds to help install another “legacy sign” on the 1931 Paramount Theatre Building, located on the Fifth and Bailey “Neville Corner” that also houses the Fox and the vacant 1929 Hotel Pawnee.
Neville, Nebraska’s “boy governor” during World War I, built all three structures. The Fox and Pawnee are separately listed on the National Register, as is the Prairie Arts Center in the 1913 U.S. Post Office building at Fifth and Jeffers.
The Paramount, which housed a moviehouse until 1963, now houses office and retail spaces. Jeff and Shae Caldwell bought it in 2018.
Coupled with the North Platte Community Playhouse’s latest improvements to the Fox and hoped-for revival of the Pawnee, “the Neville Corner is going to come around,” said Van Velson, a North Platte lawyer and Ogallala native.
Hopes to restore and repurpose the Pawnee, closed since 2013, received a lift in 2019 when the North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. cleared up its tax debts and liens and Jay Mitchell, a California-based restorer of historic buildings, became its sole owner.
Mitchell bought the chamber’s interest in October for $75,000, with a chance to gain an additional $25,000 if he restored the first-floor business spaces and received a city “certificate of occupancy” within six months.
That period expired in April, during the strictest period of local and national health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mitchell can still gain part of the $25,000 if he can qualify for and receive a city occupancy certificate by next October. He could not be reached for comment last week.
National Register
If the heart of downtown gains National Register status next month, Granger said, it will open up additional resources to renovate buildings along with the listing’s boost in prestige.
That includes access to both federal and state historic grants, though state Historic Preservation Office officials have stressed that no downtown building owner has to seek those grants or follow their guidelines unless they get one.
Granger especially noted the proposed historic district’s inclusion of several blocks north of the U.P. tracks, basically along Jeffers from Seventh to Ninth streets.
“The north side often seems to be ignored, so we asked to push it as far north as possible,” he said. “That way, if building owners there want to do something, they’ll have the opportunity to do so.”
Clark, the city planning administrator, said the city expects to hold an open house once the National Register listing is approved to further explain what the designation means and what assistance it makes possible.
The Nebraska Main Street Program plans a fall historic preservation conference in North Platte. It’ll focus on how to restore upper floors of downtown buildings, with the ones in the Canteen District a prime focus.
The National Register nomination stressed North Platte’s longtime prominence as a regional commercial hub; the influence of the Union Pacific Railroad and the Lincoln Highway (U.S. 30); and the fame of the World War II Canteen that served 6 million service members from 1941 to 1946 in the vanished 1918 U.P. Depot.
Even before downtown renovations are finished, Granger said, the Historic Preservation Commission and Prairie Arts Center plan to resume historical tours of the Canteen District.
Fresh markers noting the identity and importance of individual buildings and sites also are in the works, he and Van Velson said.
