The next steps toward launching Lincoln County’s jail expansion were put off Monday as commissioners and their legal counsel mulled how best to avoid problems that plagued the jail’s 2009-11 construction.
Their talks centered on the most appropriate role toward that end for County Board Chairman Joe Hewgley, an active professional architect since before he began his 34-year commission tenure.
Commissioners first agreed to a week’s delay of a formal resolution enabling D.A. Davidson & Cos. of Omaha to issue up to $4.7 million in “limited tax county building bonds,” most likely during November.
County officials will take part in a conference call Wednesday with Standard & Poor’s seeking the best possible bond rating as they move to add a wing on the jail’s northeast side and remodel some existing space.
Commissioner Kent Weems of rural Maxwell also said he wanted more information before authorizing bonds for the project, which the County Board voted 3-0 to endorse on Sept. 16.
“I’m only one voice, but I have reservations about how we’re proceeding,” Weems said before his colleagues agreed to wait a week.
His concerns became clearer when commissioners began discussing a proposed architectural contract for the expansion with TreanorHL Inc., the firm that designed the 163-bed jail to enable the 58-bed addition.
Workers were forced during and after the jail’s construction to repour its concrete floors, reset several drains and replace the roof due to mold problems, among other issues.
County officials reached a lawsuit settlement in May 2014 with primary contractor Roche Constructors of Greeley, Colorado, allowing the county to keep $273,000 it still owed Roche for the $10.65 million project.
Monday’s discussion featured the unusual sight of Hewgley, principal of Joseph R. Hewgley & Associates, leaving his County Board seat and moving to the public podium to officially speak as an individual.
Hewgley, who abstained from the board’s Sept. 16 vote, said he and TreanorHL officials have discussed his possible service as a subcontracting architect to keep a close eye on how construction work is being done.
He said projects following American Institute of Architects standards often employ such a person, who is expected to always act in the best interest of the project’s owner — in this case, the county.
“In our neck of the woods, it’s sometimes hard to find that individual,” Hewgley said. TreanorHL approached him “because of my being local and my past experience with the jail.”
An alternative, added to Monday’s agenda by Weems, would have the County Board hire and rely on a “qualified representative” to review plans and represent it at the building site during construction.
That approach would enable Hewgley to lend his professional expertise for county residents’ benefit without playing a private-sector role, Weems said.
“You’re on the board and should be on the board,” he told Hewgley. “I don’t think you should participate on the architect’s side of this.”
Deputy County Attorneys Joe Wright and Tyler Volkmer said Hewgley is free to declare a conflict of interest but can’t then be involved in the jail project from the County Board’s side of the table.
Though Monday’s agenda included possible action on approving TreanorHL’s contract, Wright said his office hadn’t finished its review of the proposal.
Before resuming his commissioner’s chair, Hewgley advised his colleagues to work with Wright to revise the architect’s contract “with maximum advantage to the county” no matter what role he plays.
If he were a subcontractor and the County Board voted to require TreanorHL to make frequent inspections, Hewgley said, the firm would call him about doing them and “say, ‘How much more (money) would you want?’
“I would probably say, ‘Nothing,’” he added.
In other business, commissioners:
» Further delayed votes to acquire permanent and temporary easements to relocate the 1-mile stretch of West South River Road closed since South Platte River flooding in May 2015.
The Illinois owner of the road’s proposed route hasn’t yet given final consent to the legal language, Hewgley said. The road would be moved 0.79 miles south between South Buffalo Bill Avenue and Homestead Road.
» Accepted bids of $347,931 from Nebraska Truck Center for three new dump trucks for the county roads department and $20,059 from Nebraska Machinery Co. for new motor grader blades. Bids to replace a bulldozer will be opened Nov. 4.
» Approved an “administrative subdivision” at 3523 N. Meadowlark Lane, northeast of the North Platte Regional Airport, to consolidate two lots owned by Kent and Jacqueline Allison into one.
One lot holds a home and the other a garage, said Judy Clark, who serves as planning administrator for both the county and the city of North Platte.
» Delayed voting on a similar subdivision application by Jeffrey Canyon Ranch LLC for a 1.08-acre “public dump site” near the south end of Jeffrey Lake near Brady.
Commissioners told Clark they want more information on the proposal, including what types of garbage would be permitted and how it would be contained.
