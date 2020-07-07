With restrictions in place, Lake McConaughy sees fewer incidents over July Fourth weekend

Both COVID-19 safeguards and new Nebraska Game and Parks Commission strategies were evident at Lake McConaughy near Ogallala Saturday during the largest summer holiday weekend influenced by both.
Martin Bay, long the most popular beach area at Nebraska’s largest lake, enjoyed a typically bustling Independence Day afternoon with sunny skies and ideal beachgoing temperatures.
Beaches were well occupied at least as far west as Arthur Bay, with campers and boats visible from the overlook at the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District office above Kingsley Dam’s south end.
Colby Johnson, Game and Parks superintendent at Lake Mac, was unavailable for comment Monday on how the long weekend turned out.
Telegraph writers saw the agency’s staffers using masks as they sold park permits and fishing licenses at the Lake McConaughy Visitor Center and checked vehicles at the lake’s north-side entrance kiosks.
The visitor center near Kingsley’s south end reopened just in time for the holiday, but its restrooms and dam construction displays remained closed to the public.
Sailboats and speedboats dotted Lake Mac’s surface in strong holiday-weekend numbers, while license plates in Martin Bay’s parking lots and on its beaches testified to the lake’s longtime attraction for Colorado residents.
At least some afternoon campers and “day users” appeared to be heeding COVID-19 health warnings to stay in family groups and maintain safe distances between groups.
Nonetheless, “there were suspected cases of COVID at the lake this weekend,” Keystone-Lemoyne volunteer Fire Chief Ralph Moul wrote Sunday evening on his department’s Facebook page.
Law enforcement and first-responder reports suggested a decline in the rowdiness that marred 2019’s Fourth of July period and prompted a full prohibition of alcohol consumption and possession in Game and Parks-controlled areas.
Fireworks going awry sparked two limited grass fires late Friday, Moul said. One was reported at 10:48 p.m. MT near the west entrance to Lake Ogallala below the dam, with the other called in at 11:15 p.m. near North Shore Lodge.
Two men, ages 60 and 48, got into a fight and injured each other about 6:30 a.m. MT Saturday. They had to be taken with UTVs from Martin Bay to a nearby ambulance, Moul said.
A 3-year-old boy suffered minor injuries, the chief added, after being struck by a hit-and-run vehicle about 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the main Martin Bay entrance. He was taken to Ogallala Community Hospital.
Keystone-Lemoyne firefighters returned to Martin Bay about 7:30 p.m. to help take a 28-year-old semiconscious woman out of the water. Moul said she was “somewhat alert and breathing” when put in an ambulance.
He said his department responded at 6:48 p.m. MT Sunday to a report of a UTV rollover near the south end of the dam.
Its driver was reported to be injured but wasn’t there when first responders arrived, Moul said.
