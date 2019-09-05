A Keystone woman died after she was apparently struck by a train sometime between midnight and 8:45 a.m. Monday, according to the Keith County attorney.
The body of Tiana Machell Yocam of Keystone was discovered near the railroad tracks at Paxton, County Attorney Randy Fair told the Keith County News.
An autopsy had been ordered and the State Patrol was investigating, Fair said, “and we hope that will assist us in determining what occurred.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.