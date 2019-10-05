Woman arrested, boy sent to hospital after collision on Rodeo Road Saturday

A woman driving the white sedan, pictured, was arrested Saturday after a collision at Rodeo Road and Buffalo Bill Avenue that sent a boy to the hospital. The boy was riding in a second vehicle, not pictured, that struck a utility pole to the right of the photo.

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday after a collision that sent an 8-year-old boy to Great Plains Health with serious, but likely not life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Dale Matuszczak with the North Platte Police Department.

The collision occurred when a westbound white sedan, driven by the woman who was arrested, turned south from Rodeo Road onto Buffalo Bill Avenue and collided with a black sedan that was traveling east on Rodeo Road, Matuszczak said.

The black sedan then struck a utility pole at the southeast corner of the intersection. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries and rode in the ambulance to Great Plains Health.

Pending charges, the woman who was arrested was housed at the Lincoln County Detention Center at press time.

