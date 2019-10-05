Woman arrested, boy sent to hospital after collision on Rodeo Road Saturday

A woman was arrested for driving under the influence Saturday after a collision that sent an 8-year-old boy to Great Plains Health with serious, but likely not life-threatening injuries, said Sgt. Dale Matuszczak with the North Platte Police Department.
The collision occurred when a westbound white sedan, driven by the woman who was arrested, turned south from Rodeo Road onto Buffalo Bill Avenue and collided with a black sedan that was traveling east on Rodeo Road, Matuszczak said.
The black sedan then struck a utility pole at the southeast corner of the intersection. The driver of the second vehicle had minor injuries and rode in the ambulance to Great Plains Health.
Pending charges, the woman who was arrested was housed at the Lincoln County Detention Center at press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.