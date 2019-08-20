A 45-year-old North Platte woman received 90 days in jail Monday under a plea agreement in which she admitted to aiding and abetting violation of a protection order she herself had sought.
Lucille M. Hughes pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor count in Lincoln County District Court. District Judge Richard Birch handed down the jail term, giving her 10 days’ credit for time served.
Authorities were investigating the passing of a counterfeit $100 bill at a North Platte convenience store on Jan. 2 when they saw Hughes with 51-year-old William C. Grandel, the subject of her protection order, said Deputy County Attorney Kortnei Hoeft.
Prosecutors March 25 dropped a felony charge against Grandel of second-offense violation of a protection order. He pleaded no contest that day to felony first-degree forgery, for which he received 180 days in jail, less time served.
Hughes is also known as Lucille Johnston and Lucille Evans.
In other district court action (defendants are from North Platte unless otherwise noted):
» Terry J. Barthel, 18, of Wellfleet admitted violating the terms of a two-year probation term handed down last month in a pair of felony cases. Birch set sentencing for Oct. 7.
Birch gave Barthel the probation term July 1 on a first-degree forgery charge in an April 19 incident. The judge that day also extended an earlier probation term Barthel received Feb. 25 for attempted possession of a stolen firearm last Dec. 20. Both probation terms are concurrent.
» Birch sentenced Jeremy R. Nelson, 39, to two years in prison for felony burglary with 349 days’ credit for time served.
An unrelated felony count of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, $1,500 to $5,000, was dismissed when Nelsen pleaded no contest July 8 to breaking into his mother’s home on Sept. 3, 2018.
Birch and Nelsen’s attorney, Blaine Gillett, both noted that Nelsen’s mother wasn’t anxious to see her son prosecuted.
“She’s more concerned with your (getting) drug treatment than with you going to the penitentiary,” Birch said.
“I made a fool of myself,” Nelsen replied.
» A couple from Green Bay, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty in separate appearances to identical quartets of felony charges arising from a May 31 Interstate 80 traffic stop.
Birch set Sept. 7 status hearings for Lamecia D. Merchant, 42, and Lawrence D. Hawkins, 29. Each is charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of more than 1 pound of marijuana and possession of money while distributing a controlled substance.
A Nebraska State Patrol arrest affidavit said Merchant and Hawkins were stopped on suspicion of speeding on I-80 four miles east of the Hershey exit.
An odor of raw marijuana led to a search, the affidavit said, which found items including about 4.4 pounds of marijuana, 20 ounces of liquid THC beverages, 51 dosage units of THC edibles, $2,000 in legal U.S. currency and about $19,000 in counterfeit $100 bills.
» Martin P. Ramos, 45, pleaded not guilty to one misdemeanor count of child abuse and one felony count of third-degree domestic assault with a prior offense. Birch set further proceedings for Sept. 23 in the case, which arises from a July 1 incident.
» Jill M. Zeiler, 42, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 25.
» Birch set trial for the Nov. 5 jury term for Daryl P. Jones Jr., 32, in three cases involving a dozen charges involving incidents on Dec. 4 and April 10. He pleaded not guilty June 3 to all charges.
Jones faces charges in the December incident of robbery, second-degree assault, using a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and terroristic threats.
In the April incidents, Jones is charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, theft by receiving, $1,500 to $4,999, and two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Those charges are spread across two separate cases.
Prosecutors also have charged Jones with two counts of being a habitual criminal, which allows for longer sentences for defendants convicted of it.
» Linh K. Tan, 49, of Denver pleaded not guilty to felony distribution of a controlled substance on Feb. 23.
» Cody A. Williams, 31, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault, second offense, in a June 22 incident.
District Judge Michael Piccolo, who set further proceedings for Oct. 7, continued Williams’ bail at $20,000.
» Shannon L. Kirkpatrick, 34, received one year’s probation after pleading no contest to attempted possession of methamphetamine. The charge, a misdemeanor, was reduced from felony possession under a plea agreement.
» Adrian M. Pate, 30, pleaded not guilty to felony possession of methamphetamine on Feb. 4. Piccolo set further proceedings for Oct. 7 in the case and an unrelated felony charge of theft, $5,000 or more, in an incident on June 19, 2018.
» Piccolo sentenced Brandon J. Kirby, 26, to 364 days already served in jail and nine months’ post-release supervision for felony assault on a peace officer.
Kirby pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from an attack on a county jail employee on May 3, 2018. He underwent substance abuse treatment after the incident, said defense attorney Amanda Speichert.
» James Henley Jr., 36, of rural North Platte pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense, and one misdemeanor count of second-degree false imprisonment.
Piccolo set further proceedings for Sept. 23 in the case, which stems from a July 10 incident. He reduced bail for Henley from $25,000 to $20,000.
» Anwon A. McDonald, 30, of Markham, Illinois, pleaded not guilty to felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana, more than 1 pound, both on May 27.
» Piccolo set a Sept. 25 bench trial for Terry J. Dressel, 37, on three felony counts of child abuse not resulting in injury and single felony counts of using a firearm to commit a felony and second-degree assault. All arise from an incident on Feb. 5, 2018.
At the request of Dressel’s attorney, Russ Jones, Piccolo delayed further proceedings until Sept. 25 on a separate case in which Dressel faces two felony counts of tampering with a witness on Feb. 8, 2018.
» Piccolo granted Jones’ motion for an early release from probation for Darby K. Stevens, 39, of Brady on a 2016 felony charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and a 2017 misdemeanor charge of third-degree assault.
Stevens had six months left on concurrent 18-month probation terms handed down last September. Deputy
County Attorney Angela Franz agreed with the early release, saying probation officers themselves planned to urge that step based on Stevens’ probation record.
» Clifton D. Swink, 40, pleaded not guilty to felony third-degree domestic assault, second offense. Piccolo set further proceedings for Oct. 28 in the case, which arises from a June 17 incident.