The deadline for nominations for this year’s Women of Achievement awards has been extended to Feb. 3.
Women can be nominated in these categories: business, cultural arts, education, volunteer, social services, government/law, medical and up-and-coming women of achievement. The latter category is for women 25 years old and younger.
Nomination forms are available online at womenofachievementnp.com.
A banquet honoring the award winners will be March 4 at the Holiday Inn Express, 300 Holiday Frontage Road.
The North Platte Telegraph and NebraskaLand National Bank are sponsors of Women of Achievement.
