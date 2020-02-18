Wood-burning stove destroys two-story garage

A wood-burning stove is believed to have caused a fire Sunday night that damaged a two-story garage at a residence on West Kovanda Road in North Platte.
The cause of the fire, which was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday, was determined by Ryan Sylvester, a member of the State Fire Marshal Investigation Division. The top floor of the structure housed an art studio.
The stove was on the ground floor of the garage, which is considered a total loss.
Fire departments in North Platte, Hershey and Sutherland responded to the fire. The structure was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.
Jason Trimble, a battalion chief for the North Platte Fire Department, said no injuries were reported and there was no damage to other buildings.
He said crews extinguished the blaze and then remained throughout the night to make sure it did not rekindle.
