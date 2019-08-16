The annual Woofstock festival for dogs and people will be hosted by Paws-itive Partners Aug. 24.
Woofstock 2019 will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Memorial Park. It is expected to draw 200-300 dogs, according to a press release.
Dogs and owners can compete for prizes in contests including best trick, best kiss, best singer/vocal, best costume, highest jump and a new talent show for people.
Music will be provided by RA Productions.
Paws-itive Partners Vice President Lora Wood said vendors new to Woofstock this year include North Platte Public Library, North Platte Opportunity Center and 308 Designs.
The North Platte Public Library is giving out bookmarks and will have a display of items made in the library’s Creation Station. The North Platte Opportunity Center will have pet-theme notepads and tablets designed at their copy center, along with dog treats, candles and bath bombs made by Opportunity Center clients. 308 Designs is selling and taking orders for personalized welcome mats.
Wood said Region 51 Emergency Management, Rock ’N Paws Therapy Dogs, PALs of Cats, Advance America, TNR (Trap Neuter Return), Home of Hope Animal Rescue and Double M Agility are all returning this year, and Double M will present a dog agility show.
Veterinary clinics and veterinary techs will be at Woofstock offering services to dogs. Sjeklocha Veterinary Clinic, Heartland Animal Center, Westfield Small Animal Clinic, Tender Hearts Veterinary Clinic and Stockman’s Veterinary Clinic are Woofstock sponsors this year.
Paws-itive Partners President Jo Mayber said there will be a lunch of hot dogs and burgers cooked by NebraskaLand National Bank as well as chips and beverages. Mayber also said Paws-itive Partners will be selling root beer floats and giving away free dog ice cream.
“Woofstock is just a fun day to strut your mutt and socialize with other dog lovers,” Mayber said. “We appreciate everyone coming out to support fundraisers such as Woofstock, because without that support, we couldn’t do what we do.”
Paws-itive Partners funds hundreds of low-cost cat and dog spays and neuters annually, helps finance veterinary care for animals at the North Platte Animal Shelter, co-runs North Platte Pet Food Pantry and provides foster care to cats and dogs in some emergency situations.
For more information about Woofstock or to register for dog contests and the talent show, go to the Woofstock Facebook page (@NPWoofstock) or follow Paws-itive Partners on Facebook.