Weather permitting, work will begin Monday on the Union Pacific Railroad viaduct on U.S. Highway 30 on the east edge of North Platte, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Simon Contractors Inc. of Cheyenne, Wyoming, has the $3,877,000 contract. Work includes grading, seeding, bridge repairs, guardrail and asphaltic concrete. Traffic will be maintained with temporary traffic signals and a 12-foot width restriction.
The bridge repairs are expected to be completed in June. Additional asphalt work will occur in October, according to NDOT.
