Construction work on Interstate 80 between Roscoe and Paxton will begin on Monday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.
Interstate Sealant & Concrete, Inc., of Waukesha, Wisconsin, will apply concrete sealant during 2019 and then conduct conrete joint sealing operations in 2020, according to a press release. The bid was for $1,690,350.
Traffic will be maintained utilizing lane closures and a 12-foot width restriction. Anticipated completion is November 2019 for the concrete sealant.
“Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays and to always buckle up,” the release said.
