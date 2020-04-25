Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on the North Platte Interstate 80 scales, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has the $3,847,843 contract. The remaining work includes permanent pavement markings. Traffic will be maintained using lane closures.
The work is expected to be completed in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.