Weather permitting, work will resume Monday on U.S. Highway 30 from Sutherland to Hershey, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Knife River Midwest, LLC, of Sioux City, Iowa has the $8,110,000 contract. Work includes replacement of cracked concrete panels, rumble strips and pavement marking.
Traffic will be maintained utilizing flaggers and/or temporary traffic signals, and a 16-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of the work. The work is expected to be completed in November.
Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones and to expect delays.
