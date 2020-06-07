Weather permitting, work will begin Wednesday on Recreation Road 51 on the north side of Lake McConaughy.
Paulsen Inc. of Cozad has the $2,030,010 contract. The work on R-51 includes asphalt milling, asphalt surfacing and fog sealing, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. The work will take place between the Nebraska Highway 92-Sandy Beach junction and Martin Bay.
Traffic will be maintained using lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car. Anticipated completion is in August.
