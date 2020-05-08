Working out from home: Football programs move online for spring training sessions

Jaden Dike doesn’t have a lot of workout equipment at home. He only has two bars, one for bench pressing and the other for doing curls.
As a high school football player without access to his school’s gym, Dike’s situation seems like a major setback, faced by many on the team. Only a few players have workout equipment at home. How are they supposed to keep up with strength and conditioning in the spring if they can’t use proper weights?
The answer is simple: at-home workouts that differ based on what equipment players have available.
“Just because you’re not in the gym doesn’t mean anything,” said Dike, who plays at North Platte High School. “You can literally just be doing pushups every single day.”
North Platte is one of many high schools that monitor their athletes’ workouts through fitness apps. Bulldogs football coach Todd Rice uses Rack Performance to program workouts and keep his players active during quarantine.
“That’s what we use to display our workouts when our athletes are in school in the weight room,” Rice said. “That same app allows athletes to view that at home. They can just download it on their phone or whatever device they have.”
Students can log into the app using a code they received from the school. Once there, they can see what the workouts are for the week.
Athletes can choose from four workouts, based on their situations. If they are going off body weight, they would go with workouts A and B. If they have equipment like dumbbells, kettlebells or bars at home, they would choose workouts C and D.
The workouts are posted Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Wednesday is a team workout day, when everyone joins a Zoom call and does the training together.
Dike is one of those students who falls in the body weight category, but he improvises at times to get some weight on his workouts.
“I did that for body squats. It’s kind of hard because you don’t have these other things you do at the gym,” he said. “I have my backpack and I still have all my books and stuff in it, so I do body squats with that.”
Dike said those body weight workouts are just as effective as regular workouts. His teammate, Eddie Hatch, said he prefers using the equipment.
Hatch has dumbbells ranging as high as 50 pounds, along with a squat rack, bench and weighted plates. Once he joins for that Wednesday workout with the rest of the team, however, he said he still feels the intensity that comes with it.
“It definitely still works you,” Hatch said. “You can still definitely get a good workout without equipment.”
On top of having his athletes do the workouts, Rice also encourages them to follow a healthy daily routine. That includes sleeping at least eight hours every night, drinking 80-100 ounces of water a day and eating three meals and two or three snacks a day. He said not being there in person to help push the athletes during spring training has been challenging.
“Most of our students-athletes are used to training with us at our weight facility and having their coaches there to push them,” Rice said. “This is a big adjustment for them to have that discipline that they can train on their own.”
North Platte isn’t the only high school following the at-home workout model.
Maxwell High School football coach Ryan Jones said a weight instructor posts workouts daily for all athletes to keep them active while they’re not in school.
He said all of the workouts are created with the idea that there’s not a lot of equipment involved. They use the Platform app to get workouts out to the athletes, while another strength coach has been posting them to Twitter.
“A lot of them are bored, to tell you the truth,” Jones said. “It’s a good time for those kids to get workouts in. Really, there’s no excuse.”
Brady High School coach Andy Seamann said his school’s weight program is already digitized, which made the transition to at-home workouts easier. While the workouts are mainly focused on body-weight techniques, he said those who do have equipment can modify the workouts and add more weight if they would like.
“The program has been switched to a body weight interval training program that is done three times a week,” Seamann said. “It uses stuff they can do at home: box jumps using chairs, pushups, dips using chairs, lots of body weight lifts. Find a bucket and fill it with dirt to do certain lifts with.”
