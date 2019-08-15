Bridge-building efforts on property tax relief and student discipline are improving the odds for action on both in the 2020 Legislature, Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson said Wednesday.
Both are subjects on which the leaders of Nebraska’s state teachers union and the Unicameral’s Education Committee — both with strong Lincoln County ties — are finding common ground, she said.
Benson, a 1980 North Platte High School graduate, said NSEA leaders and state Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte have worked together to ease the fears of other education groups about Legislative Bill 147, Groene’s school-discipline bill.
The NSEA opposed Groene’s 2018 re-election but backs LB 147, which would enable educators to use limited, “reasonable” physical restraint of highly disruptive students to protect themselves and other students without risking their careers.
The collaboration on LB 147 “shows the power of wanting what’s best for kids in Nebraska,” Benson told The Telegraph. “It’s not about being a Republican or a Democrat.”
Benson, a special education teacher for 32 years, added that she once suffered a shoulder injury from blocking a violent student in her classroom from hurting other students.
“We talk about first responders, but teachers are really first responders,” she said. “Part of the bill is talking about that moment when you as a teacher are fearful about the consequences.”
Groene won a 25-14 floor vote on May 21 to pull the bill out of the Education Committee, which had deadlocked on advancing it. The bill remains at the first round of consideration.
Benson said a recent Unicameral interim study has pointed the way toward amendments that could enable LB 147 to pass after senators reconvene in January.
She expects such changes would stress training teachers and staff members in what they’re allowed to do to keep themselves and their students safe. The NSEA has received a sizable National Education Association grant to hold statewide training forums, Benson said.
Likely LB 147 amendments also would incorporate court decisions that favor teachers, she said. “Case law already says if you’re in that situation, you have the ability to intervene.”
Benson said such changes should ease fears among other education “stakeholders,” including advocates for special-needs students, that LB 147 would inadvertently put more children in danger.
“Fear drives a lot of misunderstanding, and that’s (true) in any field,” she said. “The bottom line is we want the best for all students, and how we do that in a safe, productive way is important to us. And we want our teachers to be safe in the classroom as well.”
On another matter, Benson said prospects seem better for another legislative run at crafting a comprehensive property tax relief package that can survive a likely veto from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Groene and Omaha Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who chairs the Revenue Committee, expressed similar optimism at back-to-back joint appearances last month in North Platte.
Linehan’s LB 289, still alive despite being sidetracked in early May, includes a Groene-authored plan to generally boost school aid statewide and restore per-student “foundation aid” as one of several changes in the aid formula.
The bill ran aground amid strong opposition from Ricketts, who opposed raising other taxes or eliminating sales tax exemptions to lower property tax burdens.
A plethora of special-interest groups also lined up against LB 289, including the state’s largest school districts. As with the student-discipline bill, NSEA leaders are working to promote dialogue among urban and rural interests on tax relief, Benson said.
“I felt like there was progress in the last session,” she said, because “the coalitions that were working together hadn’t sat down at the same table before.”
She encouraged all Nebraskans to recognize their common interests in good education and basic services. “The kindergartner in Hyannis is just as important as the kindergartner in Omaha,” she said.