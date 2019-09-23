Gun shot incident 9-23

Police responded to east 12th street around 11 a.m. to reports of an accidental gunshot wound.

 By Joe Volcek

Police responded to an accidental shooting in the 1000 block of East 12th Street in North Platte Monday morning.

According to the police report, a 4-year-old girl received an accidental gunshot wound to the leg from her 8-year-old brother about 11 a.m. The girl was taken to Great Plains Health where she was treated and released on Monday, according to the police.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

The story will be updated on nptelegraph.com when more information is available.

