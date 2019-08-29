In the first summer after World War I, North Platte truly began to experience the transportation revolution that shaped a century.
Its leading edge was a convoy of 72 U.S. Army trucks, bearing 250 weary men and 40 officers, that straggled into North Platte about 5 p.m. on Aug. 3, 1919.
Their “Motor Transport Train” — now being re-enacted by a centennial convoy that arrived in North Platte Wednesday — had fallen behind schedule as its vehicles repeatedly sank in mud or quicksand on the still-primitive Lincoln Highway.
That would stick with expedition member Lt. Col. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the future 34th president and World War II supreme Allied commander in Europe, as he successfully pushed in the 1950s to authorize the Interstate Highway System.
Late or not, Eisenhower and the convoy arrived to a hero’s welcome.
“The arrival of the train was announced by a prolonged whistle at the water plant, and the streets were lined with hundreds of cars and thousands of spectators,” the North Platte Semi-Weekly Tribune reported after the convoy resumed its westward trip on Aug. 5.
“The train entered the city over the Lincoln highway (now East Fourth Street), down Dewey to Front, west to Locust (later Jeffers) and thence to the city park,” named Cody Park in 1927.
Important as it was, the Army convoy’s visit wasn’t North Platte’s only notable transportation milestone in 1919.
During October, participants in a cross-country airplane race would land one after another on a flat hay meadow two miles east of town. The flyers, out to prove the feasibility of coast-to-coast “airmail” service, were the first to use today’s Lee Bird Field.
The prewar years had brought North Platte’s first tourists driving the Lincoln Highway, laid out nationwide along existing roads in 1913.
But the first transcontinental motor route was mostly dirt in Nebraska — except during wet weather. Then it was far worse.
Part of the convoy’s mission was to illustrate that problem.
Its vehicles were “of the types employed by the (Army) motor transport corps in the winning of the war,” John Dickinson Sherman wrote in a nationally distributed article the Evening Telegraph printed Aug. 8.
Army leaders, Sherman wrote, wanted “an extended performance test” while moving soldiers and cargo. They hoped to show “the practicability of long-distance motorpost and commercial transportation,” a vision fulfilled in the later trucking industry.
But they also were promoting “the good-roads movement” that had prompted the Lincoln Highway in the first place. The Motor Transport Train would prove the need for paved highways as it struggled through muck and mud.
Evening Telegraph readers learned on July 9 that the expedition had left Washington, D.C., two days before. They were set to arrive in North Platte on Saturday, Aug. 2.
“The Telegraph thinks that it is but the right thing that North Platte afford these passing-
thru members of Uncle Sam’s great army a fitting reception on their two-night stopover in North Platte,” the paper wrote July 17.
But what if they were late to the party?
The convoy was expected to stay two nights in any case to rest and refit. It was running a day behind when it reached Omaha July 29, the Tribune reported that day.
Community leaders planned an escort from Brady, a “mass meeting” at the Lincoln County Courthouse, a Saturday night dance at the downtown Knights of Columbus Hall, a Sunday baseball game and band concert at the future Cody Park and free lunches served by the World War I Red Cross Canteen.
“If, however, the train does not go into camp over Sunday, the program will be changed to meet the conditions,” the Tribune wrote.
That’s what happened.
“In Nebraska, the first real sand was encountered” by the convoy, Eisenhower would write in his official report.
The expected four-day trip from Omaha turned into five, leaving soldiers fixing vehicles at Gothenburg instead of dancing at North Platte the night of Aug. 2.
The next day, virtually every truck sank somewhere along 34 miles of unpaved bog and sand along the future U.S. Highway 30, according to a recent blog post at transportationhistory.org.
Using tractors to pull out the stuck vehicles, the lead group in the convoy finally made it to North Platte. But the last eight trucks, along with convoy commander Lt. Col. Charles W. McClure, didn’t arrive until midnight that Sunday.
“They report that the last two days’ trips have been the hardest of all the tour so far,” the Evening Telegraph wrote Aug. 4.
No matter. North Platte just rewrote the script.
Mayor Alexander Streitz welcomed the convoy at the courthouse Sunday night, with wife Grace Streitz presenting McClure a “key to the city” flower arrangement. A band supplied by Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., traveling in its own truck, gave concerts both nights at the courthouse.
Instead of the Red Cross Canteen, a canteen organized by the Knights of Columbus served lemonade and ice cream to the soldiers at the future Cody Park.
Just before McClure and the last trucks arrived Sunday night, the convoy moved its 3-million-candlepower searchlight from the park to the courthouse.
It operated for half an hour, “throwing wonderful penetrating and far-reaching light along the streets and into the sky,” the Tribune wrote.
Dwight Eisenhower remembered North Platte for another reason. Waiting for him were his wife, Mamie, and his nearly 2-year-old son Doud Dwight, John E. Wickman wrote in 1990 in Kansas History magazine.
They and Mamie’s parents had traveled from Denver to North Platte for the young family’s first reunion in six months. Mamie and Doud (who would die before his fourth birthday) stayed with the convoy until it reached Laramie, Wyoming, en route to its Sept. 6 arrival in San Francisco.
The Lincoln Highway would be slowly paved from coast to coast, with the last stretch opening Nov. 5, 1935, between Taft School and the Log Cabin at the west edge of North Platte.
Interstate 80 would open as far as North Platte on Dec. 9, 1966, a decade after Congress authorized the interstate system. And North Platte’s tradition of military hospitality, responsible for its famous Canteens in both world wars, would be revived in feeding an Arkansas National Guard convoy driving I-80 in June 2018.
Eisenhower would borrow part of his dream for nationwide freeways from the Autobahn system his Allied troops encountered while sweeping across Nazi Germany to V-E Day in May 1945.
But “the old convoy had started me thinking about good two-lane highways,” the future president would say, though “Germany had made me see the wisdom of broader ribbons across the land.”