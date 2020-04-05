LINCOLN – COVID-19 cases were identified for the first time in Custer, Phelps and Logan counties, along with two other counties Sunday, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said.
Seward and Johnson counties also reported their first cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Sunday night, DHHS said the total cases ID'd in Nebraska is 367. There have been eight deaths.
All 93 counties are under a directed health measure, issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.