Longtime KNOP news director, employee takes GM position in Mississippi

Jacque Harms’ media career started in high school as a member of the 4-H Snoop Crew.
The job gave her experience writing articles on the organization for The North Platte Telegraph, as well as going on air with both radio stations in the city and KNOP television station.
It was the latter stop where she found a passion, when Ulysses Carlini, then the station’s vice president/general manager, gave her a part-time job.
“It started with running studio cameras and cleaning bathrooms, and I worked my way up the ladder from there,” Harms said.
She has held reporter, photographer, producer and news director roles at the station. Now after 26 years, she is moving on to a general manager position at WTOK in Meridian, Mississippi. Her last day at KNOP was Wednesday.
“There’s excitement that I get to live a dream that I’ve always wanted — to be a general manager,” said Harms, who begins her new position on Monday. “It’s the challenge of leading a station in a very difficult point in history.
“Will I get to see my viewers every day? No. Will I get to see my family every day? No. But social media and FaceTime makes it easier to stay connected.”
The Nebraska native and Wayne State College graduate will maintain her roots in the area.
Her husband, Jim, will teach this year at Adams Middle School. Her daughter is a music teacher in Broken Bow and her son works on the family farm, which is located along the Lincoln-Logan County border.
She still handles the financial books for the farm that was started by her grandfather.
“I’m going to be vigilant about staying connected. North Platte and Nebraska is not in my rearview mirror,” Harms said. “It’s always home.”
Harms’ connection with the community goes beyond the stories she has played a part in telling over the years. She has been involved at Holy Spirit Catholic Church and donated her time to the North Platte Community Playhouse both as a member of the board of directors and active participation in productions.
She has also been president of the Catholic school board, the United Way board and the American Red Cross board.
“I think the thing with (the public) is that they want to see that you are part of the community and that you care about the community,” KNOP evening anchor Kent Winder said. “With the things she has been involved in and the leadership roles she has taken on as well, she has shown that she cares about the community and that it was very important to her.”
Harms said the connection and involvement in the community has been an asset in her job over the years but added she would do the same thing regardless.
“Even if I wasn’t a TV journalist or in the media, I just think that is what life is about,” Harms said. “We are here to be connected.”
While Harms was in high school, she thought about becoming an educator — perhaps even in the mathematics department as one of her teachers suggested. But once she got a taste of the media field, she was hooked.
Harms has made an impact in the journalism field during her time in North Platte.
She has testified before the Nebraska State Legislature on the topic of open records, and she also worked with the Nebraska Supreme Court on the Bench-Media Committee to allow cameras in the courtroom.
“Those are probably really two big hallmarks in my career,” Harms said, “because I think it is our job as journalists to make sure people are informed as well as protecting our First Amendment rights.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.