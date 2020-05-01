Longtime North Platte city engineer Tom Werblow set to retire on Friday; overseeing last project

Retiring North Platte City Engineer Tom Werblow, left, discusses the progress of the $2.81 million downtown “bricks” street renovation project Thursday with Jed Paulsen, project manager for Paulsen Inc. of Cozad. Werblow will end his 15-year, part-time City Hall role Friday but continue to work at TC Engineering Inc., which he founded in 1983. TC partner Brent Burklund will succeed him as city engineer.