Longtime North Platte city engineer Tom Werblow set to retire on Friday; overseeing last project

Tom Werblow will leave his last big project as North Platte city engineer unfinished. But it sure makes a nice bookend to 15 years.
“I’m glad we were able to get started on this job,” Werblow said Thursday, his next-to-last day at City Hall, while looking over progress on downtown’s $2.81 million “bricks” street renovation project.
When he became part-time city engineer, “we were trying to get the Buffalo Bill South Extension through” — a goal realized in 2011.
Werblow, 70, will turn over his part-time city engineer’s job to Brent Burklund, a partner in the TC Engineering Inc. firm that Werblow founded in 1983.
He was one of three longtime city department leaders who announced their retirements in December. Werblow succeeded Tom Harvat, the city’s last full-time engineer, in 2005.
Former City Attorney Doug Stack stepped down Jan. 10, and City Administrator Jim Hawks — who had planned to retire Friday — will do likewise once successor Matthew Kibbon starts work and settles in later this month.
The City Council April 7 approved a contract with TC Engineering, the sole bidder to provide engineering services after Werblow announced he would end his City Hall role.
“I thought it would be a temporary position for about two years” when former Mayor G. Keith Richardson hired him part-time after Harvat’s retirement, Werblow said in December.
As he glanced over the progress in rebuilding East Sixth Street — where the paving bricks first laid in 1916 soon will be reset — Werblow thought about other large-scale projects he supervised during his tenure.
They included installation of major water and sewer mains, the sewer treatment plant’s current building and pumps, four water wells, new utility service buildings and the 2011 repainting of the city water tower north of the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.
“It had lead on it, so it had to be draped” so the lead could be removed, Werblow said. “It cost more to paint that tank than to build it.”
He said he’s been pleased with Paulsen Inc.’s rapid progress on the first stage of downtown’s bricks renovation, covering East Sixth from Jeffers to Chestnut streets.
Werblow also oversaw a 2012 “pilot” project that rebuilt East Fifth Street from Dewey Street to Bailey Avenue and set the pattern for this year’s work.
As motor graders smoothed out dirt on the west end after updating water and storm sewer lines, the first block’s worth of bright white concrete paving strips continued curing on the east end.
Gravel has been poured in between those strips between Chestnut and Bailey, which Werblow and project manager Jed Paulsen said will form the bottom layer where paving bricks first laid downtown in 1916 will be reset.
Next will come a 6-inch-deep concrete base, 2 inches deeper than its counterpart a century ago. A 1-inch-deep layer of sand will be poured atop it once finished as the base for the bricks themselves.
Werblow said he probably won’t be working any less after Friday, but he’ll be doing it all at his TC Engineering office. As Werblow has, Burklund will keep morning City Hall hours.
“I like work, and I like working. It’s just ingrained in me,” Werblow said. But “I like to fish. I’ll probably do some fishing.”
He’s had his first post-retirement job lined up since November, when Lincoln County commissioners hired him to be their on-site representative during a $5.1 million expansion and renovation of the county jail.
Werblow said he’s also told city leaders “I’ll be available by phone if they want to ask me about anything. I can do that.”
His City Hall colleagues threw him a low-key retirement reception Thursday, a day after doing the same for Hawks, Werblow said.
