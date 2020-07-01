A 51-year-old North Platte man is charged with eight felonies in connection with a roughly five-hour standoff Saturday morning.
Wesley H. Hawkins was arraigned Monday afternoon in Lincoln County Court on three charges of use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts of attempt of a felony, and single counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm and making terroristic threats.
He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. At the same court hearing he is expected to enter a plea on misdemeanor charges in three other cases that were filed earlier this month.
Hawkins is charged with disturbing the peace in two of those cases and stalking in the third.
Hawkins remains at the Lincoln County Detention Center. His bail is $1 million, of which he must pay 10% to be set free.
According to court documents, North Platte police were called early Saturday to the 2400 block of East E Street, where Hawkins reportedly was causing a disturbance.
Hawkins also had an active bench warrant for the stalking charge that the officers intended to arrest him on.
According to a police department media release, Hawkins went outside his home and yelled at the officers. He also fired multiple shots from a small-caliber handgun toward them, then retreated into his home.
He came out periodically to yell at officers and fired several more shots. Officers heard about 20 shots, according to the release.
About 5:40 a.m., or about 90 minutes after the police received the initial disturbance call, officers requested assistance from the State Patrol’s SWAT team.
Attempts to get Hawkins to voluntarily exit his home were unsuccessful. A search warrant was obtained, and the tactical team used an armored vehicle to deploy a chemical agent into the home.
Hawkins, 51, surrendered without incident at 9:38 a.m. He was arrested and transported to the detention center.
