An out-of-area man died at the scene of a one-car rollover wreck near the Hershey interchange of Interstate 80 Saturday.
The man was the only occupant of a westbound Ford Mustang that ran through the fence on the north side of the interstate before rolling onto South River Road about 4 p.m. The man was ejected from the vehicle during the accident.
Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said the man’s name would not be released Saturday night, pending notification to his relatives.
