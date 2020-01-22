No injuries were reported after a rollover Tuesday morning ended with a car in the canal just off Homestead Road.
According to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office media release, deputies received a report at 6:44 a.m. of a vehicle in the canal about a half-mile east of Homestead Road.
Deputies responded and made contact with the driver, a 33-year-old man from North Platte.
According to the release, the driver said he was eastbound on Canal Road when a deer ran in front of him. The driver said he swerved to miss the animal, was pulled over the bank and rolled the vehicle into the water.
The driver refused medical treatment.
The release said neither drugs nor alcohol was a factor in the rollover.
