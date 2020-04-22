North Platte’s next city administrator is officially in town and officially hired.
That’s about all the City Council could settle for Matthew Kibbon Tuesday night, meaning outgoing City Administrator Jim Hawks’ tenure likely will be extended for one more council meeting.
Council members voted 8-0 to approve Mayor Dwight Livingston’s nomination of Kibbon, 42, who briefly spoke online from his portable residence in a North Platte RV park.
He drove it into town Sunday from Cheyenne, Wyoming, where the Nebraska native and 19-year construction engineer had worked for Wyoming state agencies since 2013.
“I appreciate the thoughtful process associated with this position and look forward to serving the city of North Platte and working with all of you,” Kibbon told Livingston and the council.
As a new arrival during the COVID-19 outbreak, Kibbon told The Telegraph, he’s self-quarantining in his RV for two weeks.
Until that ends May 3, he’ll keep working remotely for the University of Wyoming as he had been doing from Cheyenne since the coronavirus crisis began.
“I’m still cleaning up the projects I have over there,” said Kibbon, the Laramie university’s outgoing deputy director for planning and construction.
He’s hopeful he can start work at City Hall May 4, but his resignation from the university doesn’t take effect until May 8 at present, he said.
Hawks, who announced in December he would retire May 1, has said he’ll stay on until Kibbon has a chance to meet city staff members and get himself up to speed.
Tuesday’s meeting would have been Hawks’ last had COVID-19 restrictions not intruded. The council’s next regular meeting is May 5.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if I’m around for one more” meeting, Hawks said later.
For the third straight meeting, much of the council’s debate time was occupied by the question of notifying and charging property owners who are affected by but don’t ask for utility extension projects.
Council members tabled until May 5 adoption of the schedule for assessing $105,135 in costs for a completed 475-foot-long “sanitary sewer extension district” on East Sixth Street.
An unrelated assessment schedule for a water extension district on West 18th Avenue, by contrast, was approved with no debate.
The council adopted an ordinance creating the East Sixth sewer district April 16, 2019, just over a year ago, at the request of Steele’s Roofing & Construction, 1721 E. Sixth St.
Most ordinances need three “yes” votes before becoming law unless the council waives that rule. Council members waived the requirement for Steele’s sewer district.
Steele’s request triggered a legal duty for the city to do the work and split the bill according to the length of property owners’ frontage along the route, said outgoing City Engineer Tom Werblow.
The same was true for a pair of East 10th Street water extension districts that were combined into a single “water connection district” April 7 after some property owners said they didn’t want the service or its costs.
The East Sixth sewer project likewise yielded a complaint from a neighboring property owner that his family wasn’t told and isn’t benefiting from the project.
John Erickson, 1708 E. Sixth St., said he’s executor of the estate of his sister Laura, who owned the property at 1902 E. Sixth St. She died in November 2017.
Steele’s Roofing would be assessed $20,611 for its share of the sewer work, but Laura Erickson’s estate would be billed for $27,064 under the proposed schedule.
The estate’s property has 268 feet of frontage along the project, compared with Steele’s 204.1 feet.
“Somebody’s getting hosed here, and I think it’s going to be me,” said John Erickson, whose wife, Dotty, is the owner of record of four other affected properties assessed a combined $20,197.
Werblow, attending his last council meeting before his own May 1 retirement, said property owners bordering Steele’s project were notified by regular mail.
The city stopped using registered mail — which costs more — for such notifications some years ago after now-retired City Attorney Doug Stack said that method wasn’t mandatory, Werblow said.
But he added that the city’s regular mail notices haven’t always ensured property owners got the word.
“I don’t like it any better than anybody else does to shock people with something,” he said.
When Councilman Ed Rieker asked that the city start using registered mail again, Livingston and Hawks said they’d implement it without the need for a council vote.
Councilman Ty Lucas, who has objected often to passing ordinances with fewer than three votes, said Erickson’s situation backs up his position. “I think that (three votes) serves a similar purpose” in alerting the public, he said.
Chief city legal counsel Terry Waite said he would seek but isn’t aware of any alternative under state law to dividing the cost of water or sewer extension districts equally by frontage.
Hawks observed in an interview after the meeting that the law in question hasn’t been updated in decades.
“Construction prices have escalated very tremendously in the last 15-20 years,” he said. “At some point, there should be a look back at those statutes, which would be up to the Legislature.”
In other business, the council:
» Gave 8-0 first-round approval to an ordinance declaring the city a “clean energy assessment district” to enable the use of “PACE financing” for local building projects under state law.
The technique encourages commercial, industrial and multifamily housing developers to install energy-efficient features and renewable energy systems and repay the city through assessments.
The PACE acronym stands for “property assessed clean energy.”
The council also approved a resolution adopting the state’s PACE manual, application form and contract form.
The PACE ordinance itself faces two more votes.
» Gave final approval to ordinances vacating and rezoning part of a frontage road to become part of a combined residential lot at 3301 S. Bare Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.