Several incomplete applications for North Platte city administrator have triggered a further extension of the job application period to 5 p.m. March 2.
Mayor Dwight Livingston, who announced the extension Wednesday, added that all previous candidates must fill out the city’s employment application form by then to be considered.
The mayor said Monday that 26 people had shown their interest by his previous Jan. 31 deadline in replacing Jim Hawks, who will retire May 1.
But as he and other key city officials began reviewing applicants, they found several consisted only of a résumé. Several also lacked personal addresses, Livingston said.
“I don’t know if they misunderstood the information we put out” in the city’s employment ad, he said. “But we want to give them a chance to give us that information so everybody has a fair shot.”
Applicants for the administrator’s job can pick up the proper form at the mayor’s office in City Hall, 211 W. Third St., or online at ci.north-platte.ne.us/wp-content/uploads/2014/01/city_employment_application.pdf.
Applications will be reviewed and narrowed to three finalists by an ad hoc committee of Livingston, Hawks, City Council President Jim Nisley and chief legal counsel Terry Waite.
A committee of Nisley and fellow Councilmen Glenn Petersen, Ty Lucas and Lawrence Ostendorf will interview the finalists. Livingston then will recommend one for the full council’s approval.
The mayor said he hopes a new administrator can be named early enough for that person to work alongside Hawks before the latter steps down.
