North Platte City Councilman Andrew Lee, a candidate for mayor, will hold his first live question-and-answer event via Facebook at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Those who are interested should visit Lee’s Facebook campaign page at www.facebook.com/leefor np. Questions may be submitted in advance or asked via Facebook Messenger.
Lee said he plans to do similar Facebook events every week until the May 12 primary election.
