McDaid Elementary sixth graders picked out their heroes through the COVID-19 pandemic, and some were different from what you might think.
Sixth grade teacher Raegan Skillstad helped the students put together a “Heroes” video expressing their appreciation for those who have supported the community through their work.
To view the Facebook video, click here.
Hazie Uerling went a little outside the box for her selection.
“I picked my dad and all the people who work at the Gerald Gentleman Station in Sutherland,” Hazie said. “I chose them because without them, the doctors would not be able to help the people with COVID-19 and we wouldn’t be able to do online schooling.”
Hazie said doing schoolwork from home was going pretty well and she was finding things to do to keep her from being bored.
“My dad, on his week off, we built a fish stand for my fish tank,” Hazie said. “I have freshwater fish.”
She said she misses seeing her friends and teachers.
“I didn’t really like going to school before, but I miss it now,” Hazie said.
Sutton Tickle’s choice was his aunt, who is a registered nurse.
“She gives people medicine and she teaches them how to take it and how much to take,” Sutton said. “She works at Heartland Counseling.”
His aunt works very hard and “she puts herself at risk,” Sutton said.
Doing schoolwork from home is going well.
“It’s OK, but I’d rather be at school with my friends,” Sutton said. “When it’s nice out, I like to exercise and go outside. I like to play video games with my friends.”
Teachers have had to make numerous adjustments in education. Paige Dodson chose them as her heroes.
“I think they’re a big part of helping us while we’re at home during this pandemic,” Paige said, “so that we can still learn and communicate with them.”
She is staying in contact with her teachers through Google Classroom and Zoom.
“I’m sad that we’re missing out on school, because there was going to be lots of fun things towards the end of the year,” Paige said.
Trey Furmanski chose police officers and firefighters as his heroes.
“I selected police officers and firefighters because they still have to respond to all of their calls,” Trey said.
Staying home has created some new challenges for Trey.
“I’m starting to run out of things to do,” Trey said. “I’m starting to get bored, but I’m just trying to help by staying inside and stop the spread so I can go with my friends sooner.”
Caleb Neitzel chose employees who keep the shelves full at a business.
“I chose Walmart employees because they work harder to get our supplies,” Caleb said. “And truck drivers because the more they work, the more they help us.”
Caleb said he is getting his schoolwork done, but he misses hanging out with his friends.
Other students who participated in the video include Dimitri Pettit, Mason Giebler, Alison Guthrie, Jamie Murtaugh and Lilly Otte.
