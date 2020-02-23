McDaid students raise $2,000 to build African village water pump

Three McDaid Elementary students spearheaded a project that raised more than $2,000 for a water pump at a village in Kenya. Not only did the fundraiser bring in enough for the water pump, but it also paid for 50 mattresses for three orphanage schools.
An idea that Dr. Kim Baxter brought up with his TeamMates mentee Ben Hankla and his friends Jack Condon and Justin Davies grew beyond their expectations.
Baxter recently returned from an eye clinic mission trip to the east African country and while there presented students at the three schools with gifts from the McDaid fourth graders.
“I was having lunch with (Ben) and his buddies at the school a couple of months ago,” Baxter said. “They were telling me about how they were doing Project Shoebox. I said, ‘You guys wouldn’t be interested in doing a little project to help some kids over in Africa, would you? Those kids don’t have toys like you do, they don’t have school supplies, they don’t have hardly any of the stuff you guys have.’ They got all excited about that.”
The boys jumped on the project right away.
“Dr. Baxter said he was going to Kenya and said we could probably get soccer balls and stuff like that to get for them over there,” Ben said. “Then later on, he got some messages from a woman over there and then he said something else you can do is raise $700 for a water pump and we were like, well, we can do that.”
The project began with collecting toys and quickly expanded to raising funds for the pump.
“We collected Frisbees, balloons, and we had a couple people donate jump ropes and soccer balls,” Jake said.
Ben spoke at a McDaid Mass and told the students about the project.
“Right after Mass, people just came asking me questions,” Ben said. “The next day we got a jump rope.”
The inspiration came from a video.
“Dr. Baxter showed us a video of the kids (over there) and I was pretty much crying when I saw it,” Jake said.
Notice was sent out before Christmas break, and a follow-up reminder jump-started the fundraising after the boys got back to school.
Ben gave a presentation at all three Masses that weekend at St. Pat’s and a special offering was taken to raise money for the pump. Added to the funds was a $450 donation by the St. Patrick High School Student Council from their Spirit Fund.
“I felt awesome because I thought we were just going to raise maybe just a little over $850,” Ben said. That’s what was needed to pay for the pump and installation.
After raising so much more money, the boys spoke with Baxter and came up with an additional project.
“About a week or two before Dr. Baxter left for Kenya, we heard about the mattresses,” Justin said. “He said since we went over our goal, we’re going to take the money to the orphanages to buy mattresses because the kids were sleeping on towels and rags.”
The boys said it was significant to be able to purchase the mattresses for the three orphanage schools, which Baxter said Kakamega Rotary Club leader Alice Atemo founded.
“When I heard they were sleeping on rags, it made me kind of sad,” Justin said. “When I heard we were getting mattresses for them, I was really happy about it.”
Rotarian Bob Mayber, who was also involved in the trip, said interacting with the students was another significant moment for him.
“I know that I shook hands with at least 700 little boys and girls and that means there were 700 smiles,” Mayber said. “They just stole my heart. Everyone of them has nothing and they were so happy.”
The students were given pencils and the toys in addition to the water pump and mattresses.
“They were so incredibly grateful,” Mayber said. “It just got me. Those were important moments.”
All three boys said it was a worthwhile project and they hope to do it again when Baxter takes his next trip.
“I wired all the money in advance, so when I arrived, all that stuff was there,” Baxter said. “They had a celebration with the kids and everybody was filling up their cups with water from the pump.”
