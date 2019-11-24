Meeting Santa’s reindeer

Brix Lemmer, middle front, enjoys petting one of Santa’s reindeer at the Westfield Shopping Center Christmas in the Neighborhood celebration on Saturday. Waiting her turn is McKenzie Montgomery, 1, who came to the celebration with her mom Tiarah Lynn.
