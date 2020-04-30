Michigan man arrested, Keith County deputy injured in crash on I-80 Wednesday

Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING... .CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS PORTIONS OF WESTERN NEBRASKA THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY EVENING. OVERNIGHT HUMIDITY RECOVERY IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED TO AROUND 50 TO 60 PERCENT WITH VALUES FALLING INTO THE LOW TEENS TO AROUND 20 PERCENT RANGE DURING THE DAYTIME THURSDAY. STRONG SOUTHERLY WINDS ARE LIKELY WITH GUSTS APPROACHING 30 MPH DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS. ...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THURSDAY FOR WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR LOCATIONS GENERALLY WEST OF HIGHWAY 83... * AFFECTED AREA...IN NEZ204...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 204 EASTERN PANHANDLE/CRESCENT LAKE NWR. IN NEZ206...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 206 SANDHILLS/VALENTINE NWR/NEBRASKA NATIONAL FOREST. IN NEZ210... FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 FRENCHMAN BASIN. IN NEZ219...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 219 LOESS PLAINS. * WINDS...SOUTH 10 TO 20 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH. * TIMING...THROUGH 9 PM CDT / 8 PM MDT THURSDAY. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&