Michigan man arrested, Keith County deputy injured in crash on I-80 Wednesday

SUTHERLAND — A 24-year-old Mount Morris, Michigan, man was arrested after a crash on Interstate 80 Wednesday night in which a Keith County sheriff’s deputy was injured.
About 8 p.m., law enforcement officials responded to a semi that had broken down on the inside shoulder of I-80 at mile marker 142 near Paxton, according to a Nebraska State Patrol media release.
The deputy was positioned about a half-mile east of the scene to alert drivers of the motorist assists ahead. The deputy’s vehicle was struck from behind by a 2019 Nissan Sentra occupied by three people.
The deputy was injured in the collision as well as an individual who claimed to be a passenger in the Nissan, according to the patrol.
Both were taken to Ogallala for medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries. Both were released on Wednesday, according to the media release.
Westbound I-80 was closed for approximately 2½ hours due to the crash.
Troopers determined after an investigation that the injured individual in the Nissan actually was the driver.
The man was arrested on suspicion of false reporting, violation of the “move over” law, no operator’s license and reckless driving. He was taken to the Keith County Detention Center.
