State Sen. Mike Groene’s “microTIF” bill to encourage rehabilitation of older homes and business buildings got positive strokes alongside practical questions Tuesday during its public hearing.
Though Legislative Bill 1021 had more official opponents than supporters, the half-dozen people who spoke before the Urban Affairs Committee said they’d like to help work out its kinks.
“These are issues that can be worked through. There’s no question about that,” said Tim Sieh, assistant Lincoln city attorney for community development.
The North Platte lawmaker’s concept would apply some principles of tax increment financing, one property at a time, to encourage owners of aged homes and business buildings to repair or replace them.
LB 1021 would refund increased property taxes generated by their projects for up to 10 years if the buildings are at least 50 years old.
Affected buildings would have to be in “extremely blighted” areas in Nebraska’s three metro counties and “substandard and blighted” areas outside them.
Groene, who offered an amendment to begin addressing weak points in his bill, said he sought to make microTIF simple and affordable for property owners of more modest means.
“If legal counsel (in the Legislature) says we need to tweak this, I’m with them,” he told committee members. “We need this in our communities.”
It was unclear after Tuesday’s hearing whether a workable version of LB 1021 can be worked out this session. Some testifiers suggested refining the bill between sessions if need be.
The North Platte Area Chamber & Development Corp. submitted a letter supporting LB 1021, as did the Nebraska chapter of Associated General Contractors.
Several North Platte leaders last month backed Groene’s concept — while also pointing out potential sticking points — for its potential to help improve the city’s existing housing stock.
A 2018 city-county housing study found more than 400 North Platte homes rated in “poor” condition by the Lincoln County Assessor’s Office. More than half of those are 50 years old or older.
Simplifying TIF-related processes to encourage their use for smaller projects “can be a key catalyst for energizing rural Nebraska’s community and economic development efforts,” North Platte chamber President and CEO Gary Person wrote the committee.
Nebraska Retail Federation President Jim Otto backed LB 1021 on behalf of his group and others representing restaurants, economic developers and small businesses.
He applauded the bill’s inclusion of older business structures, noting its potential to revitalize downtowns across the state.
“Financing a project is like a jigsaw puzzle. It’s not just a simple thing,” Otto said. “This is, in my opinion, one of those pieces that could really help.”
Sieh and Omaha counterpart Jennifer Taylor opposed LB 1021 over technical questions but said Groene’s concept offers promise for revitalizing the most challenged parts of their cities.
Having worked on TIF and community development projects for years, “I completely understand the goals” of LB 1021, Taylor said.
Omaha By Design Vice President David Levy spoke in a similar vein, as did lobbyists for Nebraska’s cities and counties who testified on LB 1021 in a neutral capacity.
“There is this nugget of goodness there, and we want to work with Sen. Groene to make this workable for everybody,” said Christy Abraham, legal counsel for the League of Nebraska Municipalities.
She thanked Groene for contacting the league about his microTIF concept in advance, which prompted several exchanges helping to identify practical issues.
“Nuisance and dilapidated properties are issues in virtually every community across the state,” Abraham said. “When the smaller communities saw this bill, I think they thought, ‘This could be a tool for us.’”
Testifiers presented concerns about LB 1021’s recordkeeping demands, the role of county assessors — who would have to certify a project’s completion — and the degree to which microTIF has to align with current TIF laws.
Groene offered the committee an amendment making it clear that microTIF would not amount to tax abatement, which is allowed in some states but not Nebraska.
Based on the testimony, he told The Telegraph later Tuesday, he’ll offer an amendment to combine a community’s individual microTIF projects in one management fund and let communities opt out of microTIF.
He’ll also clarify that microTIF benefits would apply only up to LB 1021’s maximum improvement values, even if a building owner plans to spend more, he said.
As written, microTIF would be available for projects worth up to $250,000 for a single-family home, $1 million for a multifamily project or commercial building or $10 million for a building on the National Register of Historic Places.
Groene answered concerns about potential abuses during the hearing by saying property owners would have to carry out their fix-it project within two years and would get no tax refunds before it’s finished.
“Nobody can fill this (project form) out and not do anything” if they want LB 1021’s benefits, Groene told the committee. If that’s what happens, “it’s in the trash.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.