Two veteran Mid-Plains Community College Area board members will seek new terms in the 2020 elections, while former Twin Platte Natural Resources District board member Judy Pederson hopes to return to the NRD board.
Rural North Platte farmer Ernie Mehl is running for a fifth four-year Mid-Plains term from District 5, while 40-year board veteran Kent Miller has filed in District 4 for what would be his 11th nonconsecutive term.
Mehl spent 10 years on the North Platte school board before first winning his Mid-Plains board seat in 2004. The 11-member board has five districts with two members apiece, plus an at-large member.
Miller, the Twin Platte NRD’s general manager, has sat in three different chairs around the Mid-Plains board table since he was first elected in 1974.
He represented District 5 for 28 years (1975-91 and 1999-2011), held the board’s at-large seat for one term (1993-97) and has represented District 4 since 2013.
Pederson, a Twin Platte NRD at-large board member from 2015 to 2019, is seeking the board’s Subdistrict 2 seat.
She declined to seek a second at-large term in 2018 in favor of a bid for the Legislature, in which she lost to incumbent Sen. Mike Groene.
Pederson also was a North Platte city councilwoman from 2004 to 2012.
Miller, Mehl and Pederson are currently unopposed, as are incumbent Sens. Steve Erdman of Bayard in the Unicameral’s District 47 and Tom Brewer of Gordon in District 43.
U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith of Gering filed Thursday for an eighth two-year term in the 3rd Congressional District. Fellow Republican Larry Bollinger of Alliance is the only other official candidate.
In Nebraska’s U.S. Senate race, first-term Sen. Ben Sasse of Fremont is unofficially opposed in the GOP primary by former Douglas County Republican Party Chairman Matthew Innis.
Innis had not filed official election papers as of Friday, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office.
Three Democrats have filed for the May 12 Senate primary: Dennis Macek of Lincoln, Chris Janicek of Omaha and Larry Marvin of Fremont.
