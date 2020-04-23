The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors approved a change order for the North Platte Community College South Campus Quad project on Wednesday.
The meeting was conducted with members accessing the meeting from four locations including North Platte. The other three locations were Ogallala, Broken Bow and McCook.
The change order was to expand the parking area and to build the event pavilion approved at the March board meeting.
“This has to do with adding more parking spaces and a drainage ditch that will be under the additional parking,” said Ryan Purdy, president. “The other part has to do with the event pavilion.”
The change will add 50 parking spaces and includes the concrete and dirt work.
Michael Steele, area vice president of administrative services, said it would also prepare the drainage ditch that will go under the additional parking.
“The amphitheater seating was something that was originally part of the landscaping package,” Steele said. “As we got to talking about it, we thought we should probably pull that out and let the concrete guys do the concrete and let the landscapers do the landscaping.”
The changes will add the electrical to the event pavilion and 2-tier seating to both sides of the central portion that will seat approximately 160 people.
The additional cost will be $247,842.
In other action, the board:
» Approved the Academic Transfer Program Review as presented and the forwarding of the report to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
» Approved the Associate of Fine Arts Program Review as presented and the forwarding of the report to the Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
» Approved the purchase of North Platte South Campus dorm furniture from CSI in the amount of $55,114.50.
» Approved the purchase of North Platte South Campus dorm furniture from Southwest in the amount of $59,832.
