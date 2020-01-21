The Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors will vote Wednesday on changing its meeting schedule for 2020.
Meetings in May, September, November and December would move to the third Wednesday of the month rather than the fourth. The May, November and December changes are because of holidays in those months. The September meeting would be moved to Sept. 16 because the budget needs to be postmarked by Sept. 20.
The June 24 meeting would be conducted on the Ogallala Community Campus.
Beginning in January 2021, all board meetings will be held on the third Wednesday of each month.
Also Wednesday:
» The board will elect its officers for the 2020 year.
» The board will consider approving the submission of an application for a Federal TRiO Programs grant. The grants are designed to identify and provide services for individuals from disadvantaged backgrounds. They are administered, funded and implemented by the U.S. Department of Education.
A work session will begin at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the North Platte Community College North Campus, W.W. Wood Room 200, 1101 Halligan Drive. The regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.