A Volkswagen Jetta sits on the back of a tow truck after a crash with a post office truck Friday morning on Fourth Street in North Platte. According to a North Platte Police Department report, the Jetta was westbound on Fourth near Tabor and ran into the back of the post office truck that was pulled over on the side of the street.There was just one occupant in both vehicles and just minor injuries were reported. The incident was called in at 9:57 a.m.
Breaking
Minor injuries in two-vehicle accident on 4th St. Friday morning
- Telegraph staff reports
-
-
- 0
Contests & Events
Do you have a question for our local law enforcement? Submit your question today and keep a look out for our new column Ask A Cop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.