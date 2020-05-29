Minor injuries in two-vehicle accident on 4th St. Friday morning

A Volkswagen Jetta sits on the back of a tow truck after a crash with a post office truck Friday morning on Fourth Street in North Platte. According to a North Platte Police Department report, the Jetta was westbound on Fourth and ran into the back of the post office truck that was pulled over on the side of the street.There was just one occupant in both vehicles and just minor injuries were reported for the incident that was called in at 9:57 a.m.