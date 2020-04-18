Miss Nebraska postponing June competition

Miss Nebraska is postponing its June competition because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said on Facebook Saturday.
"We are waiting on the guidance of the Miss America Organization on how to proceed," the post said. "Thank you for your patience as we navigate through this unprecedented situation. We hope everyone is staying healthy and safe!"
