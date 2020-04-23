Mother, daughter teacher team use Gimkit quiz to keep students connected

Expanding horizons brought about an opportunity to connect Spanish language students from western Nebraska with students from Spain and Peru.
Hershey teacher Kathy DaMoude and her daughter Mariah DaMoude, who teaches Spanish at Brady, came up with an online activity that has brought together students from at least 15 schools. In October, Kathy DaMoude was named the Nebraska International Language Association’s Teacher of the Year for 2019.
“My daughter and I have been collaborating and working on things, and we were talking about some of the games we play in our classes,” DaMoude said. “She said, ‘Oh, Mom, we should do Gimkit, but we should send it out to the area schools and see if we could get other people to play it.’”
Gimkit is a quiz learning tool used by teachers and students.
They sent out an email to a collaborative group within the ESU 16 area and got an immediate response.
“We said we’re going to create a Gimkit, and we’re going to try to keep it at a level I Spanish so that all of the kids could play and would feel successful,” DaMoude said. “We had great response, so we created the game and sent out the code to those teachers, and those teachers send the code to their students.”
Some of the teachers shared the game with people they knew elsewhere.
“We wound up with a lady from Spain and some of her kids who were learning English.”
DaMoude said she included a Spanish-to-English translation of the game as well.
“My daughter had lived in Lima, Peru, and lived with a family down there,” DaMoude said. “We contacted that family and said, if any of the kids in your family or that area want to get on, they can. And we had a couple of those kids get on as well.”
The game randomly groups the students into teams. DaMoude said it helps kids to see they’re not so isolated in their own schools, but learning Spanish is being done far and wide.
DaMoude said the response from her students has been tremendous.
“I had kids email me, ‘That was so much fun — can we do it again?” DaMoude said.
The game is set up for Thursday at 12:30 p.m. Central time, and Thursday will be the fifth time it’s been played.
“It’s basically a match-to-match translation,” DaMoude said. “For example, colors and clothing, you would type in a short phrase depending on if you wanted one word or short phrases,” DaMoude said. “You could type in the word ‘amarillo,’ which is yellow in Spanish. The question pops up and gives the kids four multiple-choice answers to select from.”
DaMoude said one important piece is taking a story the students know and entering a question about it.
“You can type in the question ‘Where does the boy go with his family — A donde vayo el chico con su familia,’” DaMoude said. “So the kids would know the story and that’s even more meaningful.”
She said the first time the game was offered, about 84 students participated.
“We have had anywhere from 30 to 80 on at a time,” DaMoude said. “These are high school students, but the kids in Peru were actually elementary kids learning English.”
DaMoude said there is a national shortage of language teachers and she recently received a $5,000 grant from the National Education Association to come up with an online language curriculum.
“There’s six or seven of us on the team and we were trying to address how distance learning for languages is going to become even more popular because of that shortage,” DaMoude said. “To address that shortage and to get on top of that, we wanted to develop a webpage that would be for distance-learning teachers to use that was very user-friendly.”
The page was just submitted to the National Education Association. When the page goes live, anyone will be able to access the material for learning.
Hershey Superintendent Jane Davis said DaMoude does an excellent job incorporating foreign language into her students’ lives.
“She’s a forward-thinking teacher that loves our students, has built amazing relationships with our students, and we just appreciate all the work that she’s been doing during this COVID-19 pandemic,” Davis said.
