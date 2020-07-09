MPCC President Ryan Purdy outlines procedures, practices for school reopening

Opening up Mid-Plains Community College campuses for fall semester appears positive as administration strives to protect students, faculty and staff amid COVID-19.
President Ryan Purdy said plans are in place that follow current state and federal guidance, but knowing it all could change is at the forefront of discussions.
“As we learned from March 13, anything is bound to change,” Purdy said. “You keep your ear to Lincoln and the local health department because (that will determine our steps.)”
MPCC covers 18 counties in its service area and within those, there have been about 110 confirmed cases, Purdy said, since the pandemic started.
“Knock on wood our service area has been pretty good,” Purdy said. “Last I checked, all but about 10 or 12 of them were in the recovered phases.”
The college has its opening plan posted on its website to help guide students who have either already enrolled or are planning to take in-person classes.
“Our concern is that with the number of students we have, that we make sure to continue to protect our communities,” Purdy said. “I think that first month is going to be the telltale if we’ve done our job.”
Everyone who enters any MPCC facility will be required to wear masks — students, faculty, staff and visitors.
“We’re going to do our best to have the students comply with that mandate and get through that potential first wave,” Purdy said.
There are a number of international students enrolled at both the North Platte and McCook campuses.
“Out of country (students) we have a requirement to quarantine,” Purdy said. “We have eight off-campus houses in McCook that we own and we’ll set aside a couple of those for some quarantine spaces.”
He said in North Platte, there will be a couple of units on the North and South Campuses set aside for quarantine.
“Those international students are going to have to be here in a couple of weeks in order to quarantine before they can go back to class,” Purdy said. “We also have two volleyball teams that will start checking in about that time.
“I think international volleyball players, in order to be ready to go for practice, will need to be here by July 18.”
Other obstacles to overcome are dependent upon the students’ home country as well. Between MCC and NPCC, there are about 50 international students.
“The McCook volleyball team has a few Brazilians and I’m not sure Brazil will even let them out, so we’ll have to deal with that as well,” Purdy said. “We have to look at which of those are being allowed to come to the states, which are not allowing anybody out of their borders.”
Purdy said requirements for international students also play a factor in the process. In order to maintain their eligibility for study in the U.S., study online exclusively could disqualify some for schooling.
“There’s a lot of balls in the air and we’re just trying to adjust the best we can as more information comes out,” Purdy said. “The coaches are in contact with their players and we’re just trying to figure out what we can do.”
The custodial staff has been cleaning the facilities more often and the college has requested help from the state.
“We have a large request into the state for some PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) that the governor has access to,” Purdy said. “We are looking at masks, gloves, thermometers, electrostatic sprayers and cleaning agents to put in them. We’re hoping to hear this week on the status of that request.”
In the meantime, classrooms are being set up for students who decide to attend on campus.
“We’re going to put them at three feet for now and require that they wear masks,” Purdy said. “If once they’re here and we have a class that’s set up for 25 and we end up with 16, then we’ll spread them to 6 feet.”
Purdy said the college wants to make sure the students are well informed ahead of time.
“We want students to have options and that’s why we put the document on the web page,” Purdy said. “Students have the option of online or on campus.”
With the tech programs on the North Campus, Purdy said the sheer size of the spaces should not be a problem for keeping the 6-foot social distancing.
“We want to get the information out to the students as early as possible so they know what to expect when they get here,” Purdy said.
Enrollment has been affected by the pandemic.
“What we’ve noticed initially was our dual credit and early entry enrollment was significantly down,” Purdy said. “The reason is because usually that last two months of high school when all those kids are planning their schedules for the fall and getting enrolled in dual credit and everything else, that didn’t happen.”
Enrollment, at that point in the process, he said wasn’t a high priority.
“We anticipate we’ll see a lot of that the first to middle of August through the first to middle of September,” Purdy said. “A lot of that catches up and I think our enrollment will be strong, possibly up a little from last year because of the uncertainty (surrounding COVID-19).”
Some students, Purdy said, have chosen to stay closer to home rather than going to a new town or do their classes online.
“I think we’ll have more of those students who had planned to go elsewhere than we’ve had in the past,” he said, “at least for the fall semester so they can feel their way through this.”
Purdy said the college will evaluate the situation and try to figure out what’s the safest situation for everyone.
“With public schools starting up and colleges starting up, there’s going to be cases so we’ll have to adjust as we need to,” Purdy said. “The last four months have changed people.”
The MPCC website at mpcc.edu has more information on opening and closing dates, as well as info on COVID-19 requirements concerning the college campuses.
