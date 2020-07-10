A student who attended the Mullen Public Schools prom at Harbor Lights has tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a Facebook post.
The post said people who attended the July 1 event south of North Platte are encouraged to fill out the West Central District Health Department's COVID-19 questionnaire.
Earlier in the day, WCDHD said a person who visited the Sand Hills Golf Club near Mullen had tested positive for COVID-19.
In a press release issued Friday, the West Central District Health Department asked anyone who visited the golf course from June 30 to July 4 to complete the health department’s COVID-19 questionnaire. The questionnaire can be found at the health department’s website wcdhd.org.
Once the screening questionnaire is completed, respondents will be contacted by WCDHD for active monitoring and testing availability. Those who cannot complete the online questionnaire can call 308-696-1201. Contact tracing is a vital tool used by public health departments to contain the spread of disease, and the community’s cooperation will assist the WCDHD trained staff in its case investigation, said the press release.
Thursday, WCDHD announced that there were five new cases of COVID-19 identified in its coverage area. Two of the cases were in Lincoln County and the other three were from McPherson County. The health department did not announce any new cases Friday.
