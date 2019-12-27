National Australian shepherd show will return to D&N Center in 2020

The first dog show at the D&N Event Center in North Platte last April had a participation level that exceeded organizers’ expectations.
More than 100 entrants were registered for the Australian Shepherd Association Spring Showdown with competitors from across Nebraska and about seven other states.
“It was probably the biggest turnout we thought we could get,” Maggie Tidyman, co-director of the Huskin Auss Club, said earlier this week. “We are just trying to expand it that much more this year. We had great support and involvement from the city and local community last year, and hoping for even more of that this time.”
The club directed last year’s event and in 2020 will head the Huskin Auss Club/Australian Shepherd Association Nationals again. It is scheduled for April 24-26 at the D&N Event Center.
“This is kind of a central location and a chance to reach (competitors) in western Nebraska and also the eastern part of the state,” Tidyman said. “We are close for people in Colorado and Kansas and for those in some surrounding states where it is within a four- or five-hour drive (for the show).”
The spring show will have three size classifications: toy (14 inches and under), mini (14 to 18 inches) and standard (18 inches and above).
An added element in 2020 will be a stock-dog trials exhibition that will showcase the working aspect of the breed, particularly in herding skills.
“It is something that is just open for (Aussies) now,” Tidyman said of the stock dog exhibition. “In time it will be open.”
Aussies are ranked as the 17th most popular breed of dogs by the American Kennel Club.
“Some people might think of them as just a working or protective dog, but they are very versatile,” said Tidyman, who directs the Huskin Auss Club with Lacey Hunter. “Mine are stock dogs but also a family pet. They will go out and work the cows, but then they will come home and know it’s family time.
“Some will say a working dog and a show dog shouldn’t be in the same realm, but I have never had a problem from taking them from working outside on the ranch to a (dog) show. They have a great temperament and personality. They are built to work but they are also built to please. They are just an all-around type of dog.”
