NAPPANEE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say two Amish brothers were killed when they were run over by a tractor-trailer hauling corn on a farm in northern Indiana.
Kosciusko County Coroner Tony Ciriello says 5-year-old Jaylin Hochstetler and 3-year-old Kenton Hochstetler died Tuesday afternoon on the farm near Nappanee, about 25 miles southeast of South Bend. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ciriello tells WNDU-TV that the boys were playing outside when they apparently “became intrigued with the combines and trucks,” crossed a fence and climbed beneath the trailer, which was loaded with 90,000 pounds of corn.
Police say a preliminary investigation indicates the 26-year-old Nappanee man who was driving the tractor-trailer then began pulling forward, unaware that the children were underneath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.