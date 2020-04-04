A statewide map has been created by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Servics to share the number of COVID-19 cases by county.
The map is updated twice daily, at noon and 6 p.m., according to a press release from the West Central District Health Department, the health department that oversees Lincoln County.
To find the map, go to wcdhd.org or go to the Nebraska DHHS website at dhhs.ne.gov.
To explore information by county, simply click on the county.
The West Central District Health Department will continue to update information on its website at wcdhd.org, the release said.
The governor issued a statewide directed health measure on Friday. To learn more about this, go to governor.nebraska.gov.
The health department advises people to:
» Stay home and practice social and physical distancing.
» When out stay 6 feet away from others.
» Cough and/or sneeze into your elbow.
» Wash your hands with warm soapy water for at least 20 seconds.
» Do not touch your face.
Anyone with a fever of over 100.4 or symptoms of respiratory illness should self-isolate and contact a healthcare provider for additional guidance.
