LINCOLN – One new death related to COVID-19 was reported to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Wednesday, bringing the state’s total death toll to 15.
Douglas County announced its sixth death, a woman in her 60s with underlying health conditions. Burt County reported its first COVID-19 case, a woman in her 70s with travel history.
Polk County also reported its first COVID-19 case, a woman in her 40s who is self-isolating at home. Her case is under investigation.
Tonight's state case total, as of 6 p.m. is 577.
